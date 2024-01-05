Frederick County gears up for weekend snowstorm, officials urge caution

Frederick County officials have been working to prepare for the anticipated winter weather this weekend along with other jurisdictions.

"It has been several years since Frederick County has experienced accumulating snowfall. We encourage everyone to brush up on winter weather safety and preparations." Acting Director of Division of Emergency Management Tony Rosano stated in a prepared press release.

In light of the forecast for a chance of snow over the weekend, Highway Operations staff and the Frederick County Division of Public Works began treatment as early as Wednesday.

Related article

County crews have used salt brine, or a liquid salt mixture, as an anti-icing material. Salt brine has been applied to areas forecasted for precipitation to begin as snow, not rain. County officials said the method, applied before snowfall, has been tested and proven to be more effective than using rock salt.

Jeremy Bell lives in Carroll County, which may see snowfall this week.

READ MORE: DMV Winter 2023-2024 Outlook: Why we're expecting more snow, chance for blizzards in DC this winter

"I like it, and I want lots of snow," Bell said. "I’m just going to stay inside and enjoy it. Just stay at home and enjoy it with my dogs."

Ella Kraus of Mt. Airy said she hopes the snow does not impact roads too badly.

"I just want to be able to get to work and I want to be able to see my friends. So, I don’t know, I’d appreciate not too much. Nothing too extreme," Kraus said. "I guess I’ll have to call off if it snows, and if it’s bad and the roads are bad. I can’t drive around in that."

Vinolia Samodien of Urbana said her family is looking forward to potential snow.

"We wanted to do a local ski resort but I don’t think they’re open because there hasn’t been any snowfall yet, so we’re waiting for that to happen so we can take the boys," Samodien said.

Her 7-year-old son, Cairo, has big hopes for the weekend.

Related article

"Tomorrow is going to be a blast. I’m going to make a snow angels, build a snowman, have a snowball fight. It’s going to be so much fun," he said. "I love to play in it and make igloos with it, make snowmen with it."

If possible, Frederick County officials are urging people stay off the roads during the storm both for safety and to allow plow crews to clear roads.

If people must drive, they are asked to take the following precautions:

Be prepared before you drive by topping off the gas tank and windshield fluid as well as packing emergency supplies in your vehicle (sand/kitty litter for traction, flashlights, water and blankets).

Completely clear snow from your vehicle before driving. Snow on your vehicle can fall off and create hazardous conditions for other drivers.

Turn your headlights on – it’s the law when wipers are on and just plain smart for safety.

Posted speed limits are for blue-sky days not snow and ice. Slow down, allow extra stopping distance and brake gently.

Give snowplows plenty of space to operate and stay well behind them.

Remember conditions can change rapidly especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

There is also potential for ice in the higher elevations. Those who live in and around the Catoctin Mountains should also take the power outage precautions of charging cell phones and practicing generator safety.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.