One person is in critical condition after a fire at an apartment building in southeast D.C.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that residents called 911 and ran from the building.

1 person critically injured in southeast DC fire (DC Fire and EMS Department)

Firefighters found one victim in a basement apartment where flames were visible. The person was taken to a hospital with critical, life‑threatening injuries.

Crews cleared the building and found no other patients. The fire did not spread to other units, though there is smoke and water damage in other parts of the building.

Roads in the area were shut down while crews worked at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.