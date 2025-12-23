Driver charged with DUI after crashing into 2 homes in DC

The Brief An alleged drunk driver was arrested after hitting two homes in Southeast D.C. on Monday. The car overturned after striking two one-story homes in a crash. 3 occupants and the driver of the car were evaluated by EMS but did not require further treatment.



D.C. police, and Fire and EMS responded to a home on Southeast Monday evening after a car slammed into two homes.

What we know:

Police were called to the 5400 block of Central Ave., SE, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Upon arrival, officers found a car that had overturned after striking two one-story homes in a crash. The driver stated that he wasn't driving and that he didn't know what happened.

One home had significant structural damage.

Three occupants and the driver of the vehicle were evaluated by EMS but did not require further treatment.

Driver in custody:

After conducting a thorough investigation, the driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a vehicle.