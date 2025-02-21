Frederick County adjusts 2024-25 school calendar due to inclement weather

Frederick County Public Schools are adjusting the 2024 to 25 school calendar due to inclement weather.

In order to meet Virginia Code requirements of at least 180 school days or 990 teaching hours in any given school year, a few revisions have been made.

Parents received a letter detailing the changes, including the days that will now be regular school days for students. Read the full letter below:

The news comes following a School Board meeting on Tuesday, February 18.