Frederick County 7-year-old struck with bullet while playing basketball

Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot in the leg while playing at a Maryland park.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office supervisor Lt. Andy Crone told news outlets that the child was playing basketball at the park in Middletown before 12:30 p.m.

Monday when he was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

The Frederick News-Post reports that relatives of the 7-year-old were sitting nearby and witnessed the shooting, but deputies couldn't immediately determine where the shot came from or who fired it.

Middletown officials said investigators think the shooting was accidental and that the child wasn't targeted.

