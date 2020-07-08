2nd teen pleads guilty in deadly Frederick fair attack

A second teenagers has pleaded guilty for his role in an attack at the Great Frederick Fair that took the life of a 59-year-old man.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in connection with the deadly 2019 attack.

A 15-year-old co-defendant pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the same case in April.

The 16-year-old will be the responsibility of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Prosecutors say the victim – John Weed – and his family were at the fair when the teens and some of their friends asked him for money.

When Weed said no, the pair began harassing him until one of the teens struck him in the back of the head.

After Weed “squared up,” the other teen charged forward.

The teen struck Weed so hard that prosecutors believe he lost consciousness upon hitting the ground.

He died at a Baltimore hospital the following day.

Prosecutors say Weed’s family supports placing the youths in an appropriate juvenile treatment program.