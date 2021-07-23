FOX 5’s last show in The Loft! Here’s a look back at our favorite faces and

It's a bittersweet day here at 5151 Wisconsin Avenue – FOX 5's home for decades.

Friday is our last show in The Loft and on Monday –we’ll we debut our brand new studios as we move up the street to 7272 Wisconsin Avenue!

What a run we've had with wonderful memories that unfolded right inside these walls!

Here’s a look back at some of GoodDayDC's greatest hits in The Loft!

