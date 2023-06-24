FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart inducted into NABJ Hall of Fame

FOX 5's very own Gwen Tolbart will be inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame along with six others of the organization's members.

Join the FOX 5 News Team in congratulating her on such an amazing achievement!

She will be honored in August at the NABJ23 Convention & Career Fair in Birmingham, Alabama. The prestigious award recognizes outstanding achievements in journalism.

Her broadcast career began in her hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Host/Co-Producer of a Cable news magazine show. Throughout her broadcasting career she has earned a Weather Team Emmy, five Emmy nominations, three Associated Press awards., and many more recognitions for her outstanding work.

With a true passion for community service, Tolbart has actively been of service to a number of community programs in both Canada and the USA. In 2016, she received a distinguished recognition, President Obama’s "Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service."

