FOX 5 photojournalist, studio technician get engaged during surprise proposal LIVE on GoodDay!

BETHESDA, Md. - It was a special day in the FOX 5 studios! FOX 5 photojournalist Dan Grudovich popped the question to girlfriend, and studio technician, Mandissah Charles LIVE on the air during GoodDay Friday!

Dan worked hard to keep the proposal a surprise – and you can tell he did just that by the look on Mandissah’s face!

Congratulations Dan and Mandissah from your FOX 5 Family!

