Prince George's County father speaks out after teenage son shoots, kills mother, brother

A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out from the hospital bed. Prince George’s County Police say the 15-year-old shooter is now behind bars after killing his mom and brother inside their own home.

FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the suspect’s dad, James Oxley, on the phone after he got out of surgery. Mr. Oxley says his son shot him twice in his forearm and right side of his stomach.

"I just heard these pops and I thought it was the TV and I look to my right and I noticed my son was shooting my wife across the room then he shot my 8-year-old then I realized what was happening, and I jumped up to confront him, and he turned the gun and shot me twice," said Oxley. "I saw the gun went empty, and he threw it down, and I chased him to the front door and I grabbed him, but I couldn’t grab my right hand because it was broken."

Mr. Oxley is a United States Army Reserve member, real estate agent and pastor.

He says when his son ran out the door, he dialed 911 and tried to render aid to his wife, 44-year-old Taledia Oxley, and son, 8-year-old Asa Oxley, but they didn’t make it.

A neighbor gave FOX 5 surveillance video showing when Prince George’s County Police found the 15-year-old suspect in the neighborhood after the deadly shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday on Wendy Street in Clinton, Maryland.

Mr. Oxley says his two-year-old daughter was asleep on the floor while the violence was unfolding and his 19-year-old son was upstairs in his room. Both of them are alive and staying with their grandma.

Mr. Oxley says his son’s name is Israel Oxley and he is a student at Frederick Douglass High School. Police have charged him with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree attempted murder and other related charges.

Neighbors like Myra Marquez say it just shows you never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

"They were actually really good people, they really stayed to themselves. You didn’t hear a lot from them. The kids were not rambunctious running through the neighborhood, so it’s just unfortunate that this happened. I know they have a long road ahead of them," said Marquez.

Police are still investigating the motive as to why this 15-year-old allegedly turned violent on his own family.

Mr. Oxley tells FOX 5’s Sierra Fox that back in October 2021, his son threatened to kill him with a knife and officers responded to the home. After that, his son was sent to stay with his grandma.

They just let him move back home again after Thanksgiving with restrictions such as limiting his cell phone and internet use. His father thinks that made his teenager upset and on top of that, he adds his son was hanging out with the wrong crowd.

"These drugs that these kids are getting on is getting on their state of mind, their social media, they’re hanging out with their friends. If there’s an issue, get it addressed right away. I mean, we tried to get it addressed right away, but didn’t seem like we could get the right help," said Oxley.

Mr. Oxley says the gun used in the domestic tragedy was registered to him. He forgives his son but wants him to be held responsible.

Prince George’s County Public Schools released this statement about the death of 8-year-old Asa Oxley.

"It is with great sadness that we need to inform you of an incident that has occurred in our school community. On January 6th, 2022, a 3rd Grade scholar at our school died. This scholar was a special person to the Melwood Community. They were a charismatic and energetic individual, who was loved and liked by their peers and teachers."