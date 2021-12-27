Pro boxer Danny Kelly Jr killed in possible road rage incident in Prince George's County

Danny Kelly Jr., a professional boxer who last fought in 2019, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a possible road rage incident.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The 30-year-old and his family were traveling to a holiday event when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to the Kelly family vehicle and opened fire, Prince George’s County Police said. It didn’t appear his girlfriend or three children were hurt in the shooting.

Responding officers found Kelly unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Detectives were investigating the deadly incident as a possible road rage incident and are working to identify a suspect and the vehicle, police said.

READ MORE: 4 banks robbed over course of 2 days in Montgomery, Prince George's County

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday," Acting Major David Blazer of Prince George’s County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division said in a statement.

Kelly's godmother Bernadine Walker tells FOX 5 his kids are all under 10 years old. She provided FOX 5 with this statement on the incident:

"The family of Danny Kelly is deeply shocked and saddened behind this terrible tragedy.

Please know that Danny always put his family first, especially his children and fought bravely for his community.

Moving forward, we ask that we all keep faith in God, in hopes of a resolution to appear in the near future."

There have now been 133 in Prince George's County this year, the highest number since 2008.

"St. Barnabas Road is a heavily traveled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the shooting.

Kelly was from Clinton, Maryland, and was well known in the boxing ranks around the state.

Advertisement

Read more at FOXNews.com.