2 dead, 1 injured after domestic shooting involving juveniles in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three people were shot in Clinton on Thursday night, leaving one adult and one juvenile killed and a third person in the hospital in what Prince George's County Police are calling a family tragedy.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The shooting took place at a home on Wendy Street in Clinton just before 6 p.m.
The suspect is also a juvenile and has been taken into custody.
Police say this was a domestic situation and that the suspect is related to the victims, but would not provide further details.
Chief Maleik Aziz says officers have responded to a call at this house in the past.
"The incident called for the officers to have a conversation and try to bridge a divide or gap and that is the only call we can pull right now," he says.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement
The names of the suspect and victims have not yet been released. Police are still working to figure out a motive.