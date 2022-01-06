2 dead, 1 injured after domestic shooting involving juveniles in Prince George's County

Three people were shot in Clinton on Thursday night, leaving one adult and one juvenile killed and a third person in the hospital in what Prince George's County Police are calling a family tragedy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting took place at a home on Wendy Street in Clinton just before 6 p.m.

The suspect is also a juvenile and has been taken into custody.

Police say this was a domestic situation and that the suspect is related to the victims, but would not provide further details.

Chief Maleik Aziz says officers have responded to a call at this house in the past.

"The incident called for the officers to have a conversation and try to bridge a divide or gap and that is the only call we can pull right now," he says.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The names of the suspect and victims have not yet been released. Police are still working to figure out a motive.