FOX 5 DC's Bob Barnard's adorable TV moment with puppy getting national attention

As if FOX 5's Bob Barnard wasn't already a star in his own right, he's now getting national attention for a live weather report he did in Virginia last week that was interrupted by an adorable puppy.

People magazine picked up the story, publishing their own article about the cute TV moment and YouTube video, which has now garnered more than 860,000 views.

"Pierogi the puppy didn't wait for stardom to come to her, she went chasing after it," the article says.

The sweet moment happened while Bob grabbed his ice scraper and set out to make some pocket change after viewers asked him to clean off their snow and ice-covered cars during a winter storm last week.

READ MORE: Cleaning icy cars – rescuing puppies – all in a day’s work for FOX 5’s Bob Barnard in Leesburg!

The little puppy -- named Pierogi -- crashed Bob's live shot in style and seemed to win him over with his cuteness. Pierogi looked like he wanted to stick around and help the crew out but Bob quickly reunited the puppy with its owner.

People's article noted how the comments section of FOX 5's YouTube video of the encounter is filled with praise for Pierogi, with one commenter saying, "This is the most wholesome news report I've ever seen."

Read the full People article here.