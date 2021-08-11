FOX 5 DC celebrates 'Field of Dreams' game with cornhole tournament

article

"If you build it, they will come!"

We set up a cornhole tournament on the FOX 5 Terrace to celebrate the "Field of Dreams" game, and sure enough, our friends came to play!

Who do you think will win?

Watch the fun unfold below!

The game features a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, where the iconic film "Field of Dreams" movie featuring Kevin Costner was filmed.

Chicago currently has the fourth-best record in the American League while New York is currently third in the AL East, right behind Tampa and their rivals, Boston.

The game will take place at 7:15 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX.