Four arrested in DC for public weed consumption, open containers

U.S. Park Police arrested four people in Logan Circle and Dupont Circle over open containers of alcohol and public consumption of marijuana.

What we know:

USPP arrested three people for open containers of alcohol, and one person for public consumption of marijuana.

One of the people arrested had an active warrant for burglary, per USPP.

USPP said its officers were enforcing President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14252, Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful.

Dig deeper:

D.C. residents posted on social media about the arrests, with one video captioned "they are kidnapping random civilians."