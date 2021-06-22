Former youth pastor charged in 30-year-old rape case in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police have arrested a former youth pastor in a decades-old rape case.

On Feb. 25, police took a report of a past sexual assault on a child. Officers met with the victim who said she was sexually assaulted by her youth pastor, Don Martin, approximately 30 years ago during a sleepover at Martin's home.

On June 21, police took 56-year-old Don Giovanni Martin into custody. He has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in connection.

Baltimore County police believe there may be more victims of Martin's who were involved in similar incidents involving this suspect. If anyone has information, they should contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Martin remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing