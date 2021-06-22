Video shows moments before suspect in Luray hostage situation was shot by cops

Police in Virginia shot a suspect dead after he pointed a gun at them outside a store in the town of Luray on Tuesday, according to the authorities.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office said that the man entered the Pare Convenience Store on West Main Street in Luray armed with a gun.

Local and state law enforcement responded to the scene around noon.

According to police, they repeatedly tried to talk with the man while he was inside the store. They say at one point, he did come outside, but quickly retreated within again.

There were two other people in the store with him, according the sheriff’s office.

Police shot the man - who has not been identified - when he emerged from the door with the gun and reportedly pointed it at them.

None of the bystanders or police were injured.

Police have not identified the suspect, nor have they indicated what he might have been doing inside the shop.

