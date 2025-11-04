The Brief Cheney died Monday from pneumonia and heart complications, his family said. He served as defense secretary during the Gulf War and later as vice president. Bush called him "a decent, honorable man" and said his death was "a loss to the nation."



Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died, and reaction across the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region is as complex as his legacy.

Cheney, a forceful conservative who became one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents in U.S. history, and a key architect of the Iraq War, was 84. He died Monday from complications of pneumonia and heart and vascular disease, his family said Tuesday.

Cheney led the military as defense secretary during the Persian Gulf War under President George H.W. Bush, then returned to public office as vice president under his son, George W. Bush.

He was, in effect, the chief operating officer of George W. Bush’s presidency, often steering key decisions and shaping policy on issues vital to the president and to himself. He did so while battling decades of heart disease and, after leaving office, undergoing a heart transplant.

Cheney consistently defended sweeping surveillance, detention and interrogation tactics used after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Bush called Cheney a "decent, honorable man" and said his death was "a loss to the nation."

News of Cheney’s death came as a surprise to some Umeh spoke with at Dulles International Airport outside the nation's capital.

While some say the former vice president’s legacy is complicated, they also expressed sadness over his death. At Dulles, the sentiment mirrors much of the country: respect for his service, but also sharp debate over his legacy.