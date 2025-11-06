Former teacher shot by 6-year-old student wins $10M jury verdict against ex-assistant principal

The Brief Jury awards $10M to teacher shot by 6-year-old student. Verdict issued against ex-assistant principal Ebony Parker in Virginia lawsuit. Abby Zwerner still recovering from injuries after classroom shooting in 2023.



A Virginia jury on Thursday awarded $10 million to a former teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student and later accused a former school administrator in a lawsuit of ignoring warnings that the child had a gun, according to the Associated Press.

Jury rules in shooting

The jury ruled against Ebony Parker, a former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Abby Zwerner was shot in January 2023 while seated at a reading table in her first-grade classroom. She sought $40 million in damages from Parker in the lawsuit.

Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital, underwent six surgeries, and still lacks full use of her left hand.

The bullet narrowly missed her heart and remains lodged in her chest.

Parker was the only remaining defendant after a judge dismissed the district’s superintendent and principal from the case.

