Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Mia Thornton arrested in Atlanta

The Brief Former RHOP star Mia Thornton was arrested in Atlanta and charged with larceny. Police say she’s accused of stealing $11,000 worth of furniture from a furnished condo. Thornton moved to Atlanta earlier this year after leaving the Bravo reality show.



Former Real Housewives of the Potomac star Mia Nicole Fields-Thornton was arrested in Atlanta, according to police sources.

Mia Fields-Thornton charged

What we know:

A police report obtained by FOX 5's Tyler Fingert shows officers were searching for Fields-Thornton, who recently moved to Atlanta, after she allegedly stole furniture from a furnished rental condo when she moved out.

According to the report, Fields-Thornton moved out of a condo on Oct. 28 and took $11,000 worth of furniture, including a TV, with her. The condo owner filed a report with police through a friend on Nov. 6, saying Fields-Thornton moved out in the middle of the night without notice.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Mia Fields-Thornton arrest (Atlanta Police Department)

Fields-Thornton was charged with larceny, officials said. She was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, body camera footage shows.

Who is Mia Fields-Thornton?

Dig deeper:

In April, Fields-Thornton announced on Instagram that she was leaving RHOP and moving to Atlanta. She appeared in four seasons of the Bravo reality show before saying she was starting a "new chapter" in her life.

"This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…" she wrote on Instagram.

Her Instagram bio says she founded a company called The House of Miamor, which, according to its website, was created to help women build companies and "own, not just manage."

FOX 5 has reached out to Fields-Thornton for comment.