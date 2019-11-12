Former President Jimmy Carter out of surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter's spokeswoman says he is recovering at Emory University Hospital following surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding on his brain.

Deanna Congileo says there were no complications from the surgery.

She says Carter will remain in the hospital for observation, and she doesn't anticipate making more announcements until he's released.

Her Tuesday statement also says the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received.

The former president was scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain which was caused by his recent falls.

President Carter suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

He and his wife recently became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

