Former mental health worker charged with raping patient at Maryland psychiatric hospital: police

A former mental health worker has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a patient at a psychiatric hospital in Maryland.

Former worker accused of rape

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit say 35-year-old Michael Cabanalan is facing second-degree rape and other sex offense charges stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred while the victim was receiving treatment at Sheppard Pratt in Towson.

Cabanalan is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Michael Cabanalan (Baltimore County Police Department)

Victims urged to call

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has information to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-7720 or the Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463.