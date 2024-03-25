Former Maryland teacher facing 16 child pornography charges

A Maryland educator has been charged with 16 counts of child pornography possession.

Michael Stuart Hislop, a former social studies teacher at St. Mary's High School, was arrested in February after an investigation led detectives to his home.

In January, the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Child Abuse Unit began looking into a report of an account uploading child porn images to a website.

Michael Stuart Hislop, 26, of Arnold, Md. Photo via Anne Arundel County Police Department

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the police department, and detectives were able to identify an address in Arnold, Maryland involved with uploading the illegal material.

On Feb. 2, officers executed a search warrant at an address in the 700 block of Match Point Drive and found Hislop in the home. Detectives were able to match the digital storage unit they found in the house to the one being used to upload the child pornography, and Hislop was arrested on March 19.

Anne Arundel County police are asking anyone with information about this case or on Hislop to contact them.