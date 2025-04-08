DC police officers are being investigated over COVID-19 relief fraud

Over two dozen D.C. police officers are under investigation after allegations that they pocketed federal pandemic relief dollars, reports say.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 5 DC that the Internal Affairs Division is investigating "several members related to fraudulent PPP loans."

MPD confirmed that no member connected to the investigation has been terminated.

The investigation includes a number of issues, including potential violations of law to department policy, reports the Washington Post. An anonymous source told the Post that some of the loans appear to have been fraudulently obtained. Investigations into other issues were in connection with policy infractions, including officers having unapproved secondary employment.

Big picture view:

The Paycheck Protection Program was established in 2020 to help small businesses during COVID-19.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press, more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding was fraudulently stolen.

Former D.C. police officer Kalynn Fields pleaded guilty last month in connection to receiving $35,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans. Court documents say Fields used two companies to apply for the loans, all while employed by the MPD. Fields was required to report outside businesses to MPD, but failed to do so.

Fields pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20.