Former local college basketball player stuck in Ukraine amid Russian attacks

A former local basketball star is stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian attacks on the country.

Former George Washington University basketball star Maurice 'Mo' Creek found tried to get out of the country after the attacks started last Thursday, but was unable to do so. Creek is living in Ukraine while he plays basketball for Municipal Basketball Club Mykolaiv.

He spoke with "Fox News Live" host Mike Emanuel in the early hours Sunday morning.

"I've been hearing the bombs at night, the shooting at night, and it's just terrifying for me to hear that," he shared.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When asked why evacuating the country before the invasion occurred was so difficult, Creek said his team did not want him to leave because they believed the invasion would never happen.

"Even though I thought that it would happen, they didn't think it would, so they were basically holding me here, trying to see if it would happen, and I was trying to get out, but it never came to terms," he said. "By the time it did come to terms, I was already stuck here."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Creek shared that his family and coaching staff are "worried sick," and he says he is trying to get out "as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Fox News contributed to this report.