Former FBI agent sentenced to 60 years for rape, sexual assault

A judge has sentenced a former FBI agent to 60 years behind bars after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Plea for mercy:

Eduardo Valdivia took the stand at his sentencing hearing, saying his actions do not reflect the man that he is and took responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

But several of the victims and their families were in the courtroom as former FBI agent turned convicted rapist Valdivia pleaded with the judge for "mercy."

Even so, the judge says Valdivia took advantage of the victims’ trust, goals, hopes and desires.

READ MORE: FBI agent convicted of rape, sex assault of young women at Maryland tattoo shops

Dig deeper:

Valdivia, pleaded with the judge, saying he hopes for a second chance, hopes to restore his relationship with his children and redeem his relationship with his wife.

But the judge said the facts of this case are some of the most difficult and troubling circumstances she’s ever heard.

She asked repeatedly why Valdivia would commit these crimes, and said the victims were targeted and Valdivia’s crimes were about power, control and dominion over other people.

She said Valdivia used all his FBI agent training to conquer and control the young victims and added that in her entire career, she has never seen a defendant destroy all evidence and has never seen anything like this.

The judge says she doesn’t know what happened in Valdivia’s life for him to engage in these crimes, pointing to a possible mental health issue.