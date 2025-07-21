FBI agent convicted of rape, sex assault of young women at Maryland tattoo shops

article

The Brief An FBI agent is facing more than 120 years in prison after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. The Maryland man was found guilty of raping three young women in tattoo shops, one owned by him. He is set to be sentenced in October.



A Maryland man and veteran FBI agent could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting at least three young women.

What we know:

Eduardo Valdivia, 41, was found guilty of six counts of second-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense for sexually assaulting three young women.

The jury returned its verdict after deliberating for just over three hours in court on Friday.

The backstory:

Valdivia had been working as a supervisory special agent with the FBI for over a decade when he was arrested in November 2024.

Two women in their early 20s reported to authorities that they were raped at Valdivia's tattoo studio, DC Fine Line Tattoos. One of those women also reported being raped at a nearby hotel.

A third victim came forward after Valdivia's arrest, reporting that she was also raped by Valdivia at a different tattoo studio when she was 18 years old.

Prosecutors say Valdivia lured women to his tattoo studio with free tattoos and modeling opportunities, posing as a female psychologist and CEO of a well-connected modeling agency in emails with his victims.

What's next:

Valdivia faces a maximum of 122 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 14.