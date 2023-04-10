Former Fauquier County theatre teacher, tutor convicted of sexual abuse

A former theatre teacher who also previously worked as a tutor was convicted of sexual abuse charges in Fauquier County, authorities say.

Kevin Nathan Mettinger, 52, of Warrenton, Virginia, was convicted on March 30. Officials say the investigation began when a family reported that Mettinger may have had inappropriate contact with their child at his home.

Authorities say after the investigation began an additional victim was identified.

Mettinger was charged with two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

He worked as a theater teacher in Fauquier County until 2012. He also worked as a tutor at multiple locations including the Huntington Learning Center and Allegro Community School of the Arts, as well as being a private tutor to students.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 30.

Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100 or the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.