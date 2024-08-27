Former District Dogs employee charged with animal cruelty for allegedly kicking puppy to death

article

A former District Dogs employee was arrested and arraigned Tuesday on felony charges of animal cruelty following a tragic incident at a dog boarding facility earlier this year.

Adriano Demorais, 33, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, who worked at District Dogs in Navy Yard, is accused of causing the death of a 5-month-old puppy named Bronny.

The arraignment took place Tuesday in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

According to the government's evidence, the incident occurred on February 16, while Demorais was working an overnight shift at District Dogs.

He was feeding the dogs in the early morning when Bronny, a Mountain Cur/German Shepherd mix, approached him.

In a moment of frustration, Demorais allegedly kicked Bronny on the left side of his stomach.

The young dog briefly circled the room before collapsing. Despite being rushed to a veterinary facility, Bronny was pronounced dead.

A necropsy confirmed that the cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma leading to hemorrhagic shock.

Demorais admitted to authorities that he kicked the puppy, explaining that he had done so because Bronny had become too energetic while he was trying to feed the other dogs.

Bronny's owners, Christina and Andrew sent FOX 5 a statement in February expressing their deep grief: "Bronny brought immeasurable joy to our lives and to the lives of all he touched, and the void left by his absence is profound. We don’t have all of the answers yet, but we appreciate all of the support we have received from the community."

At the time, District Dogs confirmed that Demorais was terminated following the incident and stated, "The District Dogs family is heartbroken over the incident and extends its sincere condolences to the family of the dog. We grieve their loss at this profoundly difficult time."

The case is being investigated by the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department.

"Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of Bronny, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family," said Chris Schindler, senior vice president of animal welfare, field response and rescue at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "At HRA, we remain committed in our fight to combat animal cruelty and ensuring accountability for those responsible."

If convicted, Demorais could face up to five years in prison.