Family mourns puppy kicked, killed by District Dogs employee

The owners of the puppy that died after being kicked by a District Dogs employee are still grieving their loss.

In a statement to FOX 5, Christina and Andrew said their beloved puppy Bronny was killed while boarded at the District Dogs Navy Yard location last Friday.

"Bronny brought immeasurable joy to our lives and to the lives of all he touched, and the void left by his absence is profound," the family said. "We don’t have all of the answers yet, but we appreciate all of the support we have received from the community."

"We are still mourning the loss of our sweet boy," they added.

Regarding legal action against the company, Christina and Andrew told FOX 5 that they have acquired an attorney, but they didn't expand further.

The police report FOX 5 obtained revealed the now-former District Dogs employee, who has not been charged, called police and told them he was feeding the dog when the dog allegedly got too energetic.

The employee said he struck Bronny with his foot, hitting the pup in an "unknown area."

Police say Bronny lost consciousness and was taken to a nearby vet but attempts to revive it were unsuccessful.

Humane animal rescue law enforcement is taking the lead on the investigation.

In a statement released Tuesday, District Dogs said it terminated the employee and is working closely with investigators.

"The District Dogs family is heartbroken over the incident and extends its sincere condolences to the family of the dog, and we grieve their loss at this profoundly difficult time," the statement read.