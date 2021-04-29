Former Delta Sigma Theta sorority executive director, husband plead guilty to bank fraud

The former executive director of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and her husband have pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling over $150,000 from the historic women's organization.

43-year-old Jeanine Henderson Arnett and her husband 47-year-old Diallo Arnett pleaded guilty on April 20 to bank fraud. The charge carries a penalty of up to thirty years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

"While Delta Sigma Theta and its members were committed to a mission of public service, the defendants were committed to a mission of personal benefit, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars to use for their own pleasure" said acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips in a statement. "The defendants – and others who steal from non-profit organizations to enrich themselves – will be caught, prosecuted, and punished for the damage they cause."

According to court officials, the couple admitted that between October 2017 and September 2019, Jeanine stole more than $150,000 from Delta Sigma Thetas's bank accounts through money transfers and credit card transactions.

The fraudulent charges were used for personal items and expenses including purchases from Amazon, Avis Rent a Car, Century Twenty-One, Coach, GEICO, and T-Mobile, according to court officials. The Arnetts used a cash app to transfer $14,162.50 to their account, officials say.

"The Arnetts pleaded guilty to stealing money from this historic women's organization and used the funds for their own benefit," said James A. Dawson, special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division in a statement. "Their selfish actions not only betrayed the dedicated members, but also dishonored the core mission and values of the sorority."