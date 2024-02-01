Former DC Metro officer sentenced to 1 year for brutally beating, choking transit rider

A former Metro Transit Police officer was sentenced Wednesday for unlawfully beating an unarmed rider nearly four years ago.

Andra Vance, 48, was convicted of a civil rights violation in a D.C. courtroom after he brutally beat the rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018.

According to prosecutors, the victim tried to use an invalid Metro card to board a train at the Anacostia Metro station and when the card was confiscated by Metro Transit personnel, the victim became angry.

As the victim spoke to Vance, he pulled out his metal baton and hit the victim in the head. As the victim fled, Vance chased him from the Metro station and continued striking him in the head and neck area.

The victim eventually fell to the ground and Vance climbed on top of him, put the metal baton to his neck, and pressed down as the victim bled onto the sidewalk below.

A fellow officer helped to handcuff the man and was present when medical personnel responded to treat him for his injuries.

At least one fellow officer who witnessed the assault testified that the victim was not a threat to Vance or anyone else at the Anacostia Metro station.

The Metro Transit Police Department conducted a routine review of Vance’s use of force within hours of the incident and based on the review, the department immediately suspended Vance’s police powers, launched an internal investigation and notified federal authorities.

"MTPD strongly condemns the actions of any officer who abuses their authority in the use of excessive force. This case is an aberration against the good MTPD officers who keep the system safe for our customers and employees every day," said MTPD Chief Anzallo. "What happened is disgraceful, which is why we immediately relieved the former officer of his duties and investigated."

Vance was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 on two counts after it was alleged that he violated the civil rights of the victim by chasing and beating him. He was found guilty of one count of deprivation of rights involving the beating and acquitted of the second charge alleging the choking.

Vance was sentenced on Jan. 31 to one year and one day in prison as well as 12 months of supervised release.

"This sentencing should make clear that officers who abuse their authority will be held accountable, regardless of whether their actions occur on public streets or inside public transit systems," said Assistant Attorney General Clark. "The department will continue to aggressively prosecute law enforcement officers who willfully violate the civil rights of our community members."