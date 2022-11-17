Former DC Metro officer found guilty of beating, choking unarmed transit rider

A former D.C. Metro Transit Police Officer has been found guilty of beating an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton in 2018.

The former officer, Andra Vance, 48, was found guilty by a D.C. jury of a civil rights violation for his unlawful beating of an unarmed transit rider with a metal baton without legal justification on Feb. 16, 2018.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment in 2019 alleging that Vance violated the civil rights of the victim by striking and then choking them with a metal baton. Vance was found guilty of one count of deprivation of rights involving the beating and acquitted of the second charge alleging the choking.

During the week-long trial, the government introduced evidence that the victim, D.C., attempted to use an invalid Metro card to board a train at the Anacostia Metro station. When the card was confiscated by Metro Transit personnel, D.C. became angry.

As D.C. complained to Vance, Vance used his metal baton to hit D.C. in the head. As D.C. fled, Vance chased D.C. from the Metro station and continued striking D.C. in the head and neck area.

D.C. fell to the ground and Vance climbed on top of D.C., put the metal baton to his neck, and pressed down as D.C. bled onto the sidewalk below.

A fellow officer helped to handcuff D.C. and was present when medical personnel responded to treat D.C. for his injuries. At least one fellow officer who witnessed the assault testified that D.C. was not a threat to Vance or anyone else at the Anacostia Metro station.

"People in the District of Columbia have the right to be free from excessive force at the hands of law enforcement, and that includes transit officers working for the D.C. Metro," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "The department will continue to aggressively prosecute any law enforcement officer who willfully violates the civil rights of our community members."

Sentencing has been set for March 10, 2023. Vance faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.