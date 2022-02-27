Former DC Fire & EMS Chief passes away

DC Fire and EMS announced today that Retired Fire and EMS Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe passed away Sunday morning.

Fire officials released a statement on Twitter announcing his passing, but did not reveal any other related details.

Ellerbe first joined Fire and EMS in 1982, and in 2011 he became the Fire and EMS Chief. He held that position until 2014.

Ellerbe was born and raised in D.C. and lived in the city at the time of his death. He was an alumnus of Coolidge High School and the University of the District of Columbia.

In total, he served the Fire and EMS department for 27 years. In a statement, D.C. Fire and EMS said "during his tenure as Chief, Ellerbe was a champion of the Fire and EMS Cadet Program and mentoring District residents to join the ranks of the D.C. Fire and EMS Department."