Former DC cop faces sexual battery, other sex crimes involving a child in Virginia

A former D.C. homicide detective is facing an array of charges for sex crimes involving a young child in Virginia.

According to Prince William County police, 55-year-old John Pleasant Johnson Jr. allegedly sexually assaulted the child repeatedly over the course of two years – when she was between the ages of 12 and 14.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incidents occurred at a home in Woodbridge.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of indecent liberties, and three counts of forcible sodomy.

The D.C. police department released a statement shortly after Johnson’s arrest:

“It is disheartening to think that a former member of this department could be involved in such deplorable conduct. Our thoughts are with the survivor and her family.”

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE