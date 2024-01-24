Former Arlington high school basketball coach accused of sexually abusing 2 female players

A former Arlington high school basketball coach was arrested and charged with sexually abusing two former students, and police believe there may be other victims.

Police say 53-year-old George Porcha has been charged with having carnal knowledge of a minor and taking indecent liberties with children.

The investigation into Porcha began in October 2022 after Arlington County detectives received information about possible offenses involving minors that occurred between 2000 and 2003 when he was a girl's basketball coach at Washington-Liberty High School, which was named Washington-Lee High School at the time.

Following the investigation, detectives determined that Porcha had sexually abused two female students, who were both juveniles at the time of the incidents.

Warrants were obtained for Porcha in January 2024. Police say no additional information regarding the investigation can be released at this time.

However, they ask anyone with additional information about past inappropriate encounters involving Porcha to contact Detective P. Pena at 703-228-4183 or ppena@arlingtonva.us.

Information may also be submitted anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.