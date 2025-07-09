Former Alexandria day care teacher abused toddlers over months, report finds

The Brief A state report found a former teacher at Two Birds Daycare and Child Care in Alexandria hit and roughly handled toddlers for seven months. The teacher forced a child to hit themselves, locked a child alone in a closet, and tied a walking rope tightly around a child’s arm. Other staff saw the abuse but did not report it. Two Birds says the teacher was removed and fired in May. The center is retraining staff, adding cameras, and offering counseling. Alexandria Police are reviewing the case.



A former teacher at the Two Birds child care center in Old Town Alexandria is accused of physically abusing toddlers over several months, according to a Virginia Department of Social Services report .

The state inspection, completed in June, documented incidents between October 2024 and May 2025 in which the teacher, identified in the report as "Staff #1," repeatedly struck and roughly handled 2 and 3-year-olds.

According to inspectors, Staff #1 hit children on their faces, arms, legs and mouths. The report said children were also grabbed, pushed, pulled and yanked by their hands, arms, clothing and hair, at times being lifted off the ground. The report specifically noted that two children "were lifted by their shirt/collar with their feet as high as Staff #1’s waist."

In one incident on Nov. 14, 2024, Staff #1 allegedly forced a child to hit themselves in the face. Inspectors also found that the teacher punished toileting accidents by smacking children in the head or speaking to them in a demeaning tone.

The report described how, during outdoor walks, Staff #1 wrapped the walking rope tightly around a child’s upper arm if the child did not comply with instructions. Between March and May, the teacher lifted a child by their shirt and placed them in a classroom closet, leaving the child alone inside for about one minute before allowing them to come out, according to the report.

Other employees witnessed these incidents but did not report them as required. The report said staff were aware of the daily or ongoing physical punishment but failed to notify management or authorities in a timely manner.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Two Birds said, "Providing a safe, supportive and respectful environment is a core value at Two Birds. Anything that jeopardizes that violates all that Two Birds stands for."

The center said it learned of the allegations on May 21 and immediately removed the teacher from the classroom. The teacher was fired the following day, the statement said.

"In keeping with protocol, we immediately referred the matter to the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) and have cooperated fully with them throughout this process," the statement said. "We were recently notified that VDSS had completed its confidential and independent investigation, and have informed our community about its conclusions."

Two Birds said it is taking corrective measures, including retraining staff, reinforcing policies on positive discipline, installing cameras in classrooms and partnering with a counselor to support families.