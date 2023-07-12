Forest Heights Police to honor K9 who died in the line of duty

The Forest Heights Police Department will honor a K9 who died in the line of duty.

The police dog named Kuno died from a medical emergency while assisting the Prince George's County Police Department with a burglary call on July 2.

Kuno (Forest Heights Police)

Kuno was the department's longest-standing police dog at the time of his death with four years of service.

A memorial service and procession will be held Thursday in Forest Heights.