Food-insecure communities hit hard by government shutdown, withholding of SNAP benefits

As the government shutdown drags on, millions of federal employees have missed paychecks, and now, SNAP benefits are frozen for countless families.

Some communities are being hit harder than others and are left in desperate straits as they try to keep food on the table.

Local perspective:

In Charles Town, West Virginia, there is a desperate need for help. It holds some of the most food-insecure neighborhoods in the region.

In West Virginia, the number of people on food stamps who normally receive SNAP benefits is higher than the national average — 16% of the population compared to 12% nationally.

On Wednesday, FOX 5 visited Jefferson County Community Ministries, where volunteers staff the food pantry, filling orders for a growing number of needy families.

The organization is usually a supplement for clients who receive SNAP benefits but now, many of those households have no other means of putting food on the table.

"There have been so many people that I've seen with young children that are struggling. I mean, I see it on Facebook. I see it down the street," Marissa Schwark told FOX 5.

She and her partner, Kyle Jackson, came to pick up food with their three young daughters.

"I've had times where I went to buy formula and couldn't afford it and cried because I feel like I'm failing my kids because I can't feed them," Jackson said.

"We've relied on the food stamps and the benefits to make sure kids are healthy and taken care of and losing that honestly scares me because I work a job and I still don't make enough to be able to buy everything that my kids need, let alone take care of ourselves," he went on to say.

Big picture view:

Last month was their busiest October in five years at Community Ministries, and that pre-dated the lapse in funding for SNAP and before federal workers missed their first full paycheck.

"Now with SNAP benefits and federal government layoffs, and all the stuff going on, we definitely are seeing more clients. Some clients that have never been here before are coming in now," said Kari Dean, Director of Operations at Community Ministries.

Dean says her husband is an essential federal worker who's not getting paid right now. Dean says their ministry served 370 households last month. They normally average 200 to 250 households.

"The community around here is wonderful about stepping up and helping us when we needed it. So, this was full this morning as fast as stuff is coming in, though we are sending it right back out the door," Dean said.

Dean says families are normally allowed just one visit a month. Now they're letting clients come every two weeks.

Dig deeper:

Trinity Owens says she doesn't even qualify for SNAP benefits but is in desperate need of help right now.

"A lot of people don't understand. A lot of people think we're just trying to mooch off the government or trying to get stuff for free. I need this stuff to survive. It's very important."

Community Ministries is doing another food drive on Friday and says the community support so far has been overwhelmingly positive.