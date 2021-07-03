Following 2 deck collapses, Montgomery County Fire Chief issues warning for 4th of July weekend

Three people were rescued in Montgomery County after a deck collapsed in the backyard of a Rockville home. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 5’s Natalie Rubino spoke off-camera to a family member who says the deck was at least 30 years old. This is the second deck collapse in Montgomery County this week.

"Just after 3:30 p.m. we received a 911 call," Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. "It appears that it separated from the house and fell onto the ground."

This isn’t the first time crews dealt with something like this. On Sunday, an overcrowded deck collapsed in Germantown, sending six people to the hospital.

"Just like with your windows and your doors, decks need to be maintenanced and have proper tender love and care as well," Chief Goldstein said.

Chief Goldstein is using the opportunity to remind people of deck safety ahead of the holiday weekend.

"If you hear it creaking, if you hear it vibrating, if you’re touching the railing and the railing is shaking, that’s a sign that the deck may need to be repaired."

Officials say decks should be secured with bolts not just nails. Also, moisture can weaken decks, so look out for problem areas like stairs or discolored wood.

"We also recommend the hula hoop test. stand on the deck and shake like you’re operating a hula hoop and if that deck moves with your body moving, that’s a sign that your deck has too much movement in it," he said.

Montgomery County provides free deck inspections every May.

FOX 5 is waiting to hear back on whether or not they’ll extend the program following these two recent incidents.