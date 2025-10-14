Flowers HS football coach suspended after ineligible player investigation, officials say

The Brief Flowers HS coach suspended for rest of season. Team to forfeit games involving ineligible player. PGCPS to uphold athletic integrity.



Charles Herbert Flowers High School’s varsity football team will forfeit multiple games and finish the season without its head coach after an investigation revealed an ineligible freshman played in varsity games, officials said.

Coach suspended for season

Prince George’s County Public Schools said it launched a formal review on Oct. 8 following an inquiry. Officials confirmed the student was not eligible to participate.

As a result, the head coach has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season, and the team will forfeit all games in which the player participated.

Team forfeits multiple games

"We recognize the disappointment this situation brings to players, families, and the school community," the district said in a statement.

PGCPS emphasized its commitment to maintaining fairness and integrity in school athletics, adding that it will continue enforcing clear expectations and accountability across all programs.