Florida man charged in tech support scam targeting elderly Maryland resident

The Brief Florida man allegedly tricked woman into handing over $20K. Arrested two days later in Montgomery County. Police warn others in D.C. region may be victims.



A Florida man is facing multiple charges after police say he defrauded an elderly Maryland woman out of $20,000 in a tech support scam.

Scam targets elderly

Charles Horlesen, 31, of Kissimmee, allegedly met with the victim on July 21, convincing her to withdraw the money believing that there was a problem with her Norton antivirus software.

Montgomery County police arrested Horlesen two days later. He faces charges including theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and obtaining property from a vulnerable adult. He was released on bond July 24.

Suspect faces charges

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. Anyone who had contact with Horlesen is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Section at 240-773-6330.

Charles Horlesen (Montgomery County Police)