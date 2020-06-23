Flooding scare in Ellicott City triggers new emergency alarms

Heavy downpours prompted flood concerns across parts of Maryland Monday including parts of Ellicott City in Howard County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

New emergency alarms went off for the first time since they were installed last year.

Deadly floods have devastated the town in recent years. In 2018, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a State of Emergency after flash floods caused heavy damage in the city A person who tried to help a woman trapped by rising waters was killed in that flood.

A 2016 flood ravaged homes and business along historic Main Street. Officials say the July disaster left two people dead and swept away hundreds of vehicles.

Ellicott City was featured on Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back in May.