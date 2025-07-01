Flood Watch in DC Tuesday amid threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms
WASHINGTON - A Flood Watch is in effect for the District of Columbia and parts of Maryland and Virginia from 2 p.m. Tuesday through the evening, as strong thunderstorms and heavy rain threaten the region.
Flooding, wind threat
What we know:
The region remains under a slight risk for severe weather with multiple rounds of storms possible this afternoon and evening, with some producing downpours, damaging wind gusts and lightning.
The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Evening commute impact
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s on Tuesday, with the heaviest storms likely after 5 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.