Flood Watch in DC Tuesday amid threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms

The Brief Flood Watch in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday for D.C., & portions of Maryland and Virginia. Strong storms may bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and damaging winds. Severe weather risk includes frequent lightning and multiple storm rounds.



A Flood Watch is in effect for the District of Columbia and parts of Maryland and Virginia from 2 p.m. Tuesday through the evening, as strong thunderstorms and heavy rain threaten the region.

Flooding, wind threat

What we know:

The region remains under a slight risk for severe weather with multiple rounds of storms possible this afternoon and evening, with some producing downpours, damaging wind gusts and lightning.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Evening commute impact

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s on Tuesday, with the heaviest storms likely after 5 p.m.