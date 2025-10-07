Flames engulf vehicle in northwest DC; no injuries reported
WASHINGTON - Flames engulfed a vehicle Monday night in northwest D.C., according to fire officials.
D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the 2000 block of North Capitol Street around 7:19 p.m. and found the vehicle fully involved.
Flames engulf vehicle in northwest DC; no injuries reported (DC Fire and EMS Department)
Flames engulf car
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.