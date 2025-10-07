Expand / Collapse search

Flames engulf vehicle in northwest DC; no injuries reported

By
Published  October 7, 2025 9:53am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Flames engulfed a vehicle Monday night in northwest D.C., according to fire officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the 2000 block of North Capitol Street around 7:19 p.m. and found the vehicle fully involved.

Flames engulf vehicle in northwest DC; no injuries reported (DC Fire and EMS Department)

Flames engulf car

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

NewsWashington, D.C.