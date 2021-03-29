First federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units to launch in Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and FEMA have announced that the nation's first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units will launch in Maryland.

The two mobile sites will provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations for Marylanders who live in remote or otherwise underserved areas on the eastern shore.

Appointments will be targeted to people who are socially vulnerable or live in remote areas, and will be booked through the health department in individuals’ county of residence.

"We continue to expand our vaccine distribution network to maximize points of distribution in every jurisdiction, which will now include the nation’s first federally-operated mobile vaccination units," said Governor Hogan. "These federal units will complement the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force’s mobile clinics and help us get more shots into the arms of our most vulnerable populations. I want to thank the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination efforts."

The 32-foot trailers include cold storage for vaccine doses, storage for administrative materials, staff office space and generators. Each mobile unit is designed to provide a minimum of 250 doses per day.

Schedules will vary depending upon need; however, they are expected to remain in one location for at least a few days at a time.

The initial mobile vaccine mission will specifically target the following groups:

- Workers in the manufacturing and food processing plants on the Eastern Shore, specifically those working in poultry processing plants.

- Minority and migrant populations, and those who may lack adequate transportation to commute to and from a standstill vaccination site outside of their community or place of work.

- Those living in small towns and enclaves on the eastern shore.

The mobile sites join a statewide network of mass vaccination sites and a growing list of other providers where eligible Marylanders can receive COVID-19 vaccines, including pharmacies, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and doctors’ offices.

An interactive map of providers is available at covidvax.maryland.gov.