Man shot, killed as Charles County deputies attempted to serve warrant

Updated  February 11, 2026 6:18pm EST
The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed by deputies in Charles County on Wednesday.
    • Authorities were attempting to serve a warrant in reference to an escalating domestic situation.
    • Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - The Charles County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot and killed after a situation escalated when deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a home in White Plains. 

What we know:

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in reference to an escalating domestic situation at a home in the area of Cobbler Place and Newport Circle in White Plains around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The details of the situation are not yet clear, but officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any information on the individual who was shot, or the charges of his warrant. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear. FOX 5 is working to learn more.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

