Man shot, killed as Charles County deputies attempted to serve warrant

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot and killed after a situation escalated when deputies attempted to serve a warrant at a home in White Plains.

What we know:

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in reference to an escalating domestic situation at a home in the area of Cobbler Place and Newport Circle in White Plains around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The details of the situation are not yet clear, but officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any information on the individual who was shot, or the charges of his warrant.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear. FOX 5 is working to learn more.

