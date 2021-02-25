First African-American woman appointed to Park Police chief post

The National Park Service announced on Thursday that it has appointed the U.S. Park Police’s first African-American chief.

Pamela Smith – a 23-year- veteran of the Park Police – will begin in her new role on Feb. 28.

According to Park Police, Smith’s first order of business will be establishing a body-camera program within 90 days.

"Body-worn cameras are good for the public and good for our officers, which is why I am prioritizing implementing a body-worn camera program within my first 90 days. This is one of the many steps we must take to continue to build trust and credibility with the public we have been entrusted to serve," Smith said.

Smith has served in Federal law enforcement in a number of roles – including stints in San Francisco and New York.

"I have dedicated my career to the professionalism of law enforcement, and it is my highest honor and privilege to serve as Chief of Police," Smith said.