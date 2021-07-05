Fireworks over DC for Fourth of July celebrations as fight against COVID-19 continues

Crowds gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Sunday to watch the fireworks for America's 245th birthday following a year of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together," President Joe Biden declared Sunday as he hosted more than 1,000 service members, first responders and other guests for a July Fourth celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.

"This year the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration, for we're emerging from the darkness of a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain fear and heartbreaking loss," the president said before fireworks lit up the sky over the National Mall.

The celebrations come as Biden's nation vaccination goal of having 70% of the adult population vaccinated fell short at 67%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, and tens of millions have chosen not to get the vaccines.

"Today we're closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That's not to say the battle against COVID-19 is over. We've got a lot more work to do," Biden said.

The United States has endured 16 months of disruptions amid the pandemic with more than 605,000 deaths.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report