Firefighters save three people and dog from blaze engulfing Bowie condo

Fire crews rescued three people and a dog off a condo balcony in Bowie Monday and subdued flames that punished parts of the building.

The Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department reported taking one woman to the hospital for evaluation. Members of the Office of Emergency Management are attending to other displaced residents, but so far officials have not disclosed how many families are out of homes.

The fire broke out behind city hall, just after 1:00 p.m., at the Woodland Lake and Bowie Condos.

When firefighters arrived at the complex on Everglade Lane, smoke was already billowing out of the roof.

Crews had to climb ladders to reach the hot spots burning through the multifamily dwelling.

The entrance to the Woodland Lake and Bowie Condos is currently closed off to drivers as the investigation into the fire continues.

